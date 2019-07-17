HHS Secretary and Ivanka Trump to visit Iowa this Friday

GRIMES – On Friday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, and Gov. Kim Reynolds will meet in Grimes to highlight efforts to expand workforce development opportunities for all Americans during Pledge to America’s Workers Month.
There they will tour Hy-Vee’s HST (Helpful Smiles Technology) Innovation Center and participate in a roundtable with Hy-Vee leadership and several employees to discuss the company’s success with recruitment, retention and advanced training of today’s workforce.
Ivanka Trump was last in the state in November where she visited with Reynolds to talk about workforce development.