Hickory Drive improvements begin July 1

AMES — Improvements to Hickory Drive in Ames will begin on July 1. The project was originally scheduled to begin June 24 but was postponed due to a delay on power pole relocation. Hickory Drive will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. It is anticipated to be finished by late October.

The first phase of the project will include a water main replacement and transfers along the west side of the entire street. Residents are asked to remove all planting and brick pavers within the right-of-way along the project area before July 1.

The second and following phases will include pavement improvements and repair or replacement of storm and sanitary sewers. This will begin after the first phase is completed. The entire project is expected to be completed by late October.