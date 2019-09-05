Highlanders, lucky lasses, and pirates are taking Sleepy Hollow

DES MOINES– This weekend, Iowans will be transported back in time as the 14th annual Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow returns.

This year, the faire is celebrating 14 years. Each weekend the faire features a different theme and runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine.

September 7-8: Kilts and Lucky Lasses

September 14-15: Pirates and Wenches

Single day passes are offered online for $14 per person, an adult weekend pass is $19 and children 5-12 are $6.

If you are 21 or older, you can stay after hours for an hour long adult-only show for $12. It includes performances from members of the cast and a free beverage from the bar. Tickets will be available onsite.

