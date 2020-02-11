Hinterland Music Festival announces 2020 lineup

ST. CHARLES — The Hinterland Music Festival has released their 2020 lineup including names such as Of Monsters and Men and Old Crow Medicine Show.
Hinterland is a multi-day festival held at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles. The festival will be held July 31-Aug. 2.
Tickets for the festival will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at HinterlandIowa.com.
2020 Hinterland full lineup:
FRIDAY
- Of Monsters and Men
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Wallows
- Orville Peck
- Yola
- Shura
- Hex Girls
SATURDAY
- Tyler Childers
- Kaleo
- Tanya Tucker
- The Devil Makes Three
- Shooter Jennings
- Paul Cauthen
- The Dip
- Kelsey Waldon
- Lillie Mae
SUNDAY
- Leon Bridges
- Khruangbin
- Mt. Joy
- Weyes Blood
- Hamilton Leithauser
- Charley Crockett
- Bendigo Fletcher
- Vincent Neil Emerson