Hinterland Music Festival announces 2020 lineup

Hinterland Music Festival

ST. CHARLES — The Hinterland Music Festival has released their 2020 lineup including names such as Of Monsters and Men and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Hinterland is a multi-day festival held at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles. The festival will be held July 31-Aug. 2.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at HinterlandIowa.com.

2020 Hinterland full lineup:

FRIDAY

  • Of Monsters and Men
  • Old Crow Medicine Show
  • Wallows
  • Orville Peck
  • Yola
  • Shura
  • Hex Girls

SATURDAY

  • Tyler Childers
  • Kaleo
  • Tanya Tucker
  • The Devil Makes Three
  • Shooter Jennings
  • Paul Cauthen
  • The Dip
  • Kelsey Waldon
  • Lillie Mae

SUNDAY

  • Leon Bridges
  • Khruangbin
  • Mt. Joy
  • Weyes Blood
  • Hamilton Leithauser
  • Charley Crockett
  • Bendigo Fletcher
  • Vincent Neil Emerson

