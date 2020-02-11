Hinterland Music Festival announces 2020 lineup

ST. CHARLES — The Hinterland Music Festival has released their 2020 lineup including names such as Of Monsters and Men and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Hinterland is a multi-day festival held at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles. The festival will be held July 31-Aug. 2.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at HinterlandIowa.com.

2020 Hinterland full lineup:

FRIDAY

Of Monsters and Men

Old Crow Medicine Show

Wallows

Orville Peck

Yola

Shura

Hex Girls

SATURDAY

Tyler Childers

Kaleo

Tanya Tucker

The Devil Makes Three

Shooter Jennings

Paul Cauthen

The Dip

Kelsey Waldon

Lillie Mae

SUNDAY