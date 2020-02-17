DES MOINES— The countdown to the the dog days of summer and Hinterland is on and this week you can jam out to the 2020 lineup over a brew.

Hinterland Music Festival presents Vinyl Brew at Peace Tree this Wednesday, February 19th from 6 to 9 p.m. At Vinyl Brew, more than 1,500 records will be on sale, DJ’s will be spinning Hinterland Artists, and meet legendary album artists Jay and Margo. You can also get a chance to win two tickets to this year’s festival.

For more information about Vinyl Brew, click here. For more information on the Hinterland lineup or to purchase your tickets, click here.