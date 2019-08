IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they have lost track of evidence from a 1980 murder case that an Iowa inmate wants to examine for DNA that could prove his innocence or confirm his guilt.

William Beeman is serving a life sentence in the stabbing death of 22-year-old Michiel Winkel. The missing evidence could prevent the public from knowing definitively whether Beeman is the right man in the rape and violent death of Winkel — or should be Iowa’s first inmate exonerated by DNA.