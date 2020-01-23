DES MOINES— Whether this is your first caucus or you’re a seasoned caucus goer, the State Historical Museum of Iowa is getting you prepared with the History on the Rocks: Caucus and Cocktails event.

Thursday, guests can participate in a mock caucus to choose their favorite Iowa Entertainer tonight at 5 p.m. While at the museum, you can explore the museum’s “First in the Nation” exhibit, tour the C-SPAN Bus, make your own exclusive caucus buttons with designs by Iowa artist Laura Palmer, and chow down at the Nacho-First-Choice Candidate Bar and much more.

Admission is $5 at the door, and free with current college ID.

