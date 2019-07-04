Hit-and-run victim identified; police say excessive speed “being considered” as factor in the crash

DES MOINES — One person is dead following a fatal hit and run crash this morning on MLK Parkway and Clark Street.

Officers responded around 2:50 a.m. Thursday to find an SUV and a passenger car had collided within the intersection. The driver of the passenger car was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but has since died.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene.

19-year-old Kevin Troung of Des Moines has been identified as the victim in this crash.

Evidence at the scene indicates that Troung was operating a Toyota Camry that was traveling eastbound on Clark Street. In the intersection at MLK Parkway, a southbound Nissan Pathfinder collided with the drivers side of the Camry, according to police.

Police say excessive speed is being considered as a major contributing factor to this crash, with other potential contributors being investigated.

Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit investigators continue to examine evidence and follow investigative leads. The driver who fled the scene has not yet been arrested.

This is the eighth fatal crash in Des Moines of 2019.