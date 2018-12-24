Local News

Hitting the ice rink this Christmas in the metro

Brenton Skating Plaza

If you're wanting to hit this ice this Christmas head over to Brenton Skating Plaza.
Today, the plaza's holiday hours will be noon to 4 P.M. and on Christmas hours are 4 P.M. to 9 P.M.
Admission is $13.25 for adults and 10 dollars for kids and seniors.

Check out Brenton Skating Plaza website for more information about ice skating prices.

