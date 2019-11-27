Holidays a headache for people who need disability parking spaces

ALTOONA — Whether you’re getting a jump-start on holiday shopping or running to the store to pick up the last few items for your Thanksgiving meals, local law enforcement wants you to be respectful about where you park.

Police said this time of year is when more people illegally block spaces reserved for people with disabilities.

Many people know that if you don’t have an up-to-date license plate, placard or sticker denoting a disability, it’s illegal to park inside the designated spaces.

But the lined spots next to those spaces are also off-limits. Even taking up just a foot or two of the space can mean some people this season will be stuck out in the cold.

On a good day, Sarah Ericson gets out of her vehicle by herself without any issues.

Unfortunately, the good days don’t always happen.

Sarah, from Altoona, is often blocked by people who park on the lined spaces adjacent to parking spots. They’re called “accessibility aisles.”

“I can let my ramp down but there’s not enough room for me to get in,” said Sarah.

It’s an issue Sarah said hasn’t improved in the 11 years she’s been driving and can be even worse during holiday shopping season, especially when it’s cold.

“There’s been several times where I’ll get out of the store and I’ve waited for an hour before for someone to move,” Sarah said.

Sarah thinks for some it might be an honest mistake. In fact, a few of her own friends say they were guilty of it before they met her.

“I used to park in those lines, I used to you know–if I needed to squeeze into a spot,” said Sarah’s friend, Joe Hogan. “I didn’t think twice about it.”

Now Joe says he’s aware that even taking a foot of the lined aisles can really have a negative impact. Now, he and Sarah work together at a non-profit that promotes recreation and activities for people with disabilities.

Des Moines Police say it’s all a ticketable offense.

“That’s all one violation–that is all the space reserved for that van,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with Des Moines police.

Des Moines police said they’ll ticket people who park on accessibility aisles, but often don’t know about it unless you help them out.

“A lot of times people will see it happen. And they’ll be come disgusted with it or they’ll become irritated. but they don’t make that step and give us a call,” Sgt. Parizek said.

Sarah said the police or friends like Joe often lend a hand.

She just hopes, especially as it gets colder, more people will pay attention and spread the word.

The Altoona, Ames and Des Moines police departments all told Local 5 they’ll issue citations, but oftentimes people drive away before they get there.

Another problem is that sometimes on private property, such as apartment complexes, the cement may be labeled for disabled parking, but there’s no proper signage. That means unfortunately, they can’t enforce it.