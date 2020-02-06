Home improvement ideas and expert advice

DES MOINES— Thursday, you can find inspiration for your home or garden projects as The 42nd Des Moines Home and Garden Show returns.

The city’s oldest and largest show of its kind runs Thursday, February 6th through Sunday, February 9th at the Iowa Events Center. Adult tickets are $11 and children tickets are $4. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box offices.

This year attendees can check out the “Test Drive the Trades” career exploration trailer, daily presentations at The Inspiration Stage, Main Street Market and annual plant sale Sunday.

Check out The 42nd Des Moines Home and Garden Show online or call 800- HOM-SHOW for discount tickets and more information.