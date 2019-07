WAUKEE – Looking into someone else’s home is usually taboo, but you can get away with it for just this month at the Home Show Expo.

The 2019 Home Show Expo is hosted annually by the Home Builders association of Greater Des Moines. Attendees can take a look at the latest styles, amenities, and trends in home building and construction.

The event is at The Reserve at Daybreak in Waukee. Tickets are available at the gate.