Honoring local veterans as ‘Wreaths Across America’ program comes to metro

DES MOINES — Des Moines Parks and Recreation needs your help to honor veterans as part of the national “Wreaths Across America” campaign.

“National Wreaths Across America Day” will be observed Saturday, December 14 at the historic Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines. This national movement has the goal of covering all veterans grave markers with a Christmas wreath.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation needs your support to help fund more than 700 wreaths to be placed to remember and honor our veterans.

For more information about sponsorships or to volunteer to lay wreaths on Wreath Day, click here.