Hope Ministries offers a warm shelter to those in need during frigid temps

DES MOINES — These cold temperatures are having an effect on everyone, sending folks searching for somewhere warm.

Many of us are so fortunate to have the hat, the gloves, the coats, the shelter, everything we need to stay warm.

But that’s not necessarily the case for everybody here in the city.

As you might imagine, when times are tough in these cold temperatures, we see that many of the shelters in the city fill up even quicker.

“We remain full when it’s cold like this,” Kathy Coady with Hope Ministries said. “And what we are able to do here in our men’s shelter is we have overflow sleeping areas as well so that we’re able to put mats out and provide overflow sleeping so that we don’t have to turn those men away.”

You can find warming centers across the metro here.