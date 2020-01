LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – A home has heavy smoke damage after authorities say a man tried to thaw out pipes with a torch.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in rural Springville about 6:45 p.m. Thursday night. Deputies say the man left the torch on after thawing the pipes, causing the fire.

No one is currently living in the home, but everyone who was there were able to get out safely.