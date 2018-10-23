House Speaker Ryan says Young's district is tough, contested Video

WEST DES MOINES - House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) was in central Iowa Tuesday morning to tour a business with Rep. David Young (R-Iowa) as part of a way to support Young in the midterms.

Ryan hasn't been to Iowa in a while, but now, he's campaigning for his House colleague Young, who is facing a tough re-election against Democratic small businesswoman Cindy Axne.

"He has done a lot for the people of Iowa," said Ryan in an interview with Local 5. "I'm here to thank him for his hard work...we've made some really good progress on the issues, and his opponent wants to talk that all back. We want to make sure that David stays elected."

Ryan acknowledged that midterm elections, especially this one, are tough.

"This is historically a close Congressional district," said Ryan. "David has a fantastic track record. He's been there for Iowa on water issues, on tax reform, he's been there for his constituents."