Housing code changes in Des Moines focus of meeting

DES MOINES–The Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission will decide on whether to recommend sweeping changes to the city’s housing code during a final public meeting Thursday night.

If commissioners recommend the changes, it will move forward to the Des Moines City Council.

The proposals are part of “Plan DSM,” which is the city’s blueprint for development in 2040 and beyond.

Among the ideas under consideration:

Raise the minimum square footage of a home

Require all new homes to have basements and a garage

New homes would need either wood or brick siding, not vinyl

Supporters say the proposed housing code changes would increase affordability of homes, expands housing choices and is environmentally friendly.

Critics say if the new codes are adopted, no one could build a new home in Des Moines for under $225,000.

In addition, they argue it will make homeownership difficult for people.

Thursday night’s meeting is being held on the second floor of the Rick Clark Muncipal Building at 6pm.

Stay with Local 5 on-air, online and through our free WeareIowa app on what the commission’s decision will be.