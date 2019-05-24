How daycares are battling the local lice problem

CLIVE – Local 5 was the first to tell you yesterday that lice cases across central Iowa have gone up by 40%. Our Facebook page exploded with concerned parents wanting to know how daycare’s deal with lice.

Local 5 visited Cadence Academy where lice cases are extremely rare and not tolerated. To keep those pesky insects away, staff members are always on high alert. “If we were ever concerned, we do check their hair to make sure everyone is clear ”

Crystal Sebben is the school’s director. She admits there’s a lot of stigmas surrounding lice but, “It’s really important to have communication.”

Part of that communication should be notifying parents when lice pops up. But out of the three daycare’s Local 5 On Your Side reached out to, Cadence Academy was the only one with a zero tolerance policy. “We do have a policy that they would have to be picked up and treated before returning.”

While it may be the logical thing to do, Nola Agnier with the Polk County Health Department says unfortunately the state doesn’t require anyone to report lice. “It doesn’t spread any diseases or illnesses.”

Alarming documents obtained by Local 5 On Your Side show nearly 12 million kids a year get lice. That’s why Sebben says she’s always looking for new ways to minimize her kids risk of getting lice. “We have helmets on our playgrounds for safety, and then we sanitize them between usage.”

So next time your child has lice, Sebben says don’t feel embarrassed, just speak up. “Save someone else the headache and let’s stop it from continuing.”

There are many home remedies to fight lice, but experts say if you use a peppermint spray or tea tree shampoo, you will have better luck in battling the pesky creature.