How do corporations handle endorsements?

DES MOINES — After the Des Moines Register reported on a pair of racist tweets, brands like Anheuser-Busch distanced themselves from Carson King.

But that has not affected his viral fundraiser.

Here’s what we know so far.

King’s fundraiser has now raised over $1.7 million in contributions.

Busch Beer, which has distanced itself from Carson, is still reaffirming its commitment to match donations to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

We’ve even learned this afternoon the Iowa Oktoberfest in Waterloo is pulling Busch Light, in support of King.

The impact of these decisions are continuing to resonate with people.

Carson King caught the attention of many Iowans and big businesses including Busch and Venmo.

A public relations firm Local 5 talked to said people get picked up all the time by companies and then get dropped.

“Companies and brands are always looking for individuals to align themselves with what really reflect their values.”

Local 5 sat down with Eileen Wixted. She’s an expert in crisis management for big companies, but not Anheiser-Busch or Carson King.

She says King became an unintentional public figure and didn’t ask for all the attention.

“I think it’s really difficult for companies today to make decisions about their brand. We are living in an environment, a social media environment, where you can be a hero and then you can be a zero very very quickly.”

Busch released a statement earlier this week that they are honoring their commitment to match donations made by the end of the month of more than $350,000 to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. However, they feel that Carson doesn’t match their brand values and will no longer have further association.

“Here’s what I think would be really excellent. I think they should step back in and say, ‘sometimes we may not make the best decisions and we stand with Carson.'”

The other major international company who jumped on the Carson King story: Venmo.

They took a different route.

Venmo released a statement to Local 5 saying Venmo’s intent has never changed and will continue to honor the support that has been made by the Venmo community.

Social media can be the fuel to take someone from obscurity to fame, then take them down.

“So, in our world of crisis management, social media can be an instigator or an accelerant when it comes to issues. It can go from 0-60 very, very quickly.”

Situations like this happen all the time. Take Nike for example.

They picked up football players Antonio Brown and Colin Kaepernick. Both under controversy.

However, Nike chose to distance themselves from Brown.

With our world surrounded by social media, at Wixted they say companies and individuals should always monitor their social media.