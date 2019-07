WEST DES MOINES – With news about the death of a baby in Sioux City who was left inside a hot car over the weekend, now is a good reminder that when it gets hot outside, it doesn’t take long for your car to heat up to a dangerous temperature.

On an 85-degree day, it only takes 10 minutes to become 104 degrees inside the vehicle, and then 30 minutes to become 119 degrees.

In Sioux City on Sunday, the high was 98 degrees. That means it took 10 minutes for a car to reach 117 degrees.