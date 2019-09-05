How missing person’s cases are investigated today

DES MOINES — Thursday is the 37th anniversary of the disappearance of Johnny Gosch.

He was a paperboy who disappeared from a West Des Moines street.

Since that time, police work in the community has changed.

“When we have a missing persons case today we can start with looking at your ATM transactions online,” Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said. “We can ping your cellphone to see where you’re at, we can check your social media account to see which towers you’re bouncing off of.”

Sgt. Parizek also said surveillance has become more commonplace.

“Everybody…has a video camera so we can look for evidence there where were you last seen when, who were you with,” Parizek said.