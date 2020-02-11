Iowa AG: Avoid paying for car repairs you didn’t ask for

DES MOINES — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said auto-related scams and complaints topped the list of complaints they received last year.

They received nearly 600 complaints from Iowans last year in the auto category alone.

The category itself is broad, varying from warranty issues to mechanics handing you a hefty bill you didn’t expect.

That’s exactly what happened to one woman in Cass County, who bought a used car from a dealership in Adair in 2017.

“I had the car not even a month and the [head gasket] blew on it,” said Emily, who didn’t want to share her last name.

“I called them and they were just going to check it out,” she said. “They told me that they would work with me on payments and all that, but then he called me and said they would need between $1,500-1800 in payments up front to be able to do anything with it.”

Emily, who is a single mom, said that’s far more than she could afford. Her car sat at the dealership for around 18 months. Then, she got the title of her car in the mail and called to get the car back.

“He told me that he had gone ahead and fixed it, and he wanted $4,000 or the title to the car,” Emily said.

The auto repair company had performed unauthorized repairs, which violates Iowa’s Motor Vehicle Trade Practices Act, according to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

“When we see clear cases of abuse, we try to intervene and help the consumer as we did in Emily’s case,” said Lynn Hicks, the communications director for Iowa AG.

Now, they’re encouraging the consumers to be more careful.

“Get those estimates in writing so there’s no confusion. Ask around and try and get word-of-mouth recommendations,” Hicks said.

He said while it’s important to find the right professional, it’s just as important to educate yourself before moving forward with a big investment.

Local 5 spoke with the owner at the Adair auto repair shop and he said the reason he made the repairs is because the car had been sitting at his shop for a year and a half and he didn’t think she was going to come back to get it.

If you do find yourself in a similar situation, the Iowa Attorney General urges you to contact their office here.