How to avoid scams on Giving Tuesday

If you logged onto Facebook or checked your email inbox on Tuesday, you might’ve noticed organizations or businesses asking you to donate money or resources for Giving Tuesday.

While being generous and charitable is a great idea, it’s also a great idea to make sure you’re giving to reputable groups.

Scams can be as subtle as adding a word to an organization name or creating a website that looks similar to the reputable business.

“I think we’re learning to be more cautious in lots of ways,” said Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines President Kristi Knous. “Thankfully, there are tools for donors to help them feel secure about their giving. And when in doubt, check it out before you give.”

Websites to help verify charitable giving causes/organizations