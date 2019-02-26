How to get involved in the Battle of the Bottles Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

You can help Winefest Des Moines decide which wines are part of the Battle of the Bottles Challenge.

Until March third, eight metro restaurants are participating. You get two glasses of wine and vote for your favorite. Each restaurant is charging $17 for two glasses of wine, in honor of Winefest Des Moines' 17th year.

Once you order and taste the two wines, you can visit Battle of the Bottles and vote for which wine was your favorite. The sixteen wines will be narrowed down to the winning eight wines that will be served at the first round of the “Battle of the Bottles Wine Flight” on March 28th.

Visit more than two restaurants and be entered to win:

Two tickets to the “Battle of the Bottles” Wine Flight on March 28th

Four VIP tickets to the Willis Grand Tasting on June 8th

The participating restaurants include:

Alba

Aposto

Bubba

Cheese Shop and Cheese Bar (The same wines will be poured at both)

Splash

Table 128

Teddy Maroon’s

