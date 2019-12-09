How to get yourself to Orlando to cheer on the Cyclones in the Camping World Bowl

The Iowa State Cyclones are flying south for the winter.

The ‘Clones (7-5) will play in this year’s Camping World Bowl against No. 15 Notre Dame (10-2), held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando just three days after Christmas.

If you want to cheer on your Cyclones in person, or even if Florida sun just sounds better to you than Iowa snow, there are as few ways to go about it.

The first order of business is how to get down there. Flying to Orlando might be ideal for the watch, but not necessarily for the wallet.

Sure, it’s quicker, but if you’re wanting to fly from Des Moines to Orlando the day before the game and fly back the day after, you’re looking at $777 round-trip at the cheapest as of Monday afternoon.

Of course, driving is always an option too.

If you were to drive straight to Orlando from West Des Moines, for instance, it would take a little under 20 hours.

As of now (about 4:00 p.m. on December 9), you could still get a pretty cheap ticket for the game. If you go through Vivid Seats, you could get a Plaza level seat for as low as $39.

How good the seat is will determine the price of the ticket, so that’s something to keep in mind as you’re figuring everything out.

If you’d rather not worry about doing all that stuff separately and just paying one rate for all of it, Iowa State University has your back. They’re offering travel packages for any fans that want to go to Florida to see the Cyclones play.

There are two packages to choose from: one with airfare and one without.

Each package includes a three-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Orlando, as well as attendance to the Iowa State welcome reception and spirit rally. You can also add on a ticket to sit in the Iowa State section for the big game for an additional $79.

The per-person prices for those packages will depend on how many people you’re bringing. For a person going by themselves with the full package, airfare and game ticket included, you’d pay $2,729 before tax ($1,574 without airfare).

If you can’t make it down to Orlando, you can always catch the game right here on Local 5.

Kickoff on December 28 is set for 11:00 a.m.