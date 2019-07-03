How to stay safe during a flash flooding threat

You’ve heard the term “flash flooding” before, but do you know what it actually means, and do you know what to when it threatens your community? As several rounds of thunderstorms are set to impact Iowa in the coming days, here are a few good tips to keep in mind.

Flash flooding occurs when water accumulates very quickly in a small or confined area. This most often occurs during heavy rain and thunderstorm events. Sometimes thunderstorms can slow down or even become stationary, which can lead to heavy rainfall in a short period of time. This can lead to an increased risk for flash flooding, which can be very dangerous, and even deadly.

The most obvious way to stay safe during flash flooding is to avoid driving through a flooded roadway. Never attempt to drive through standing or rushing water! Just a few inches of water can totally sweep your car away. You also run the risk of flooding your car’s engine, which can completely damage it.

Watch Local 5’s online documentary, “Floods of 2018: Lessons Learned”

You should always avoid walking or wading through flood waters, too. The water can become contaminated quickly and can also sweep you away if it becomes too deep too quickly! The best thing to do during a flash flooding event is seek higher ground and stay away from low-lying areas in your community.

Remember, Local 5’s weather team will always keep you safe and informed when severe weather strikes our area. We’ll also alert you when a threat for flash flooding exists in Iowa.