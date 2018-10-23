How to vote as an Iowan with a disability Video

Merely getting to a polling place on Election Day is tough enough for Iowans who have a disability.

"People with disabilities often time don't have the confidence to vote or don't think they have a vote that they can vote," said Sean Abramowitz with Goodwill of Central Iowa. "And people with intellectual disabilities often think that they don't have the right to vote."

For more information on how and where you can vote, visit the Iowa Secretary of State's website.