How would proposed SNAP rule impact Iowans in need?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans this week to “close a loophole” concerning eligibility for SNAP, a food assistance program offered through the federal government.

West Des Moines Human Services say the last time SNAP eligibility was cut, there was a 20% increase in the use of their food pantry.

“We already see families struggling,” said Outreach Assistant Stephanie Corbett. “If you cut more families from this program, you’re going to see more stress on resources for your local non-profit food pantries and more people in our community that will be struggling to pout food on that table.”

The Trump Administration says closing the loophole would save $2.5 billion per year and make sure the assistance is only going to those truly in need.