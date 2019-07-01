How you can help the city of Johnston Thrive into 2040

JOHNSTON– The city of Johnston is asking for your input on shaping the future of the growing city through the Thrive 2040 plan.

“Our comprehensive plan, we have a plan in place right now that was adopted about 10 years ago, ” said David Wilwerding the Johnston Community Development Director, “Obviously, a lot has changed in Johnston in the last 10 years and so it’s really time to take another look. What we try to do with a comprehensive plan is look out about a 20 year window of what do we want to see happen in the next 20 years or so.”

The city released the ‘Thrive 2040 Report Card‘, which provides a quick overview of various trends, statistics and changes in the community that allows it to thrive.

You can participate in one or all three easy engagement steps online: share your thoughts, show us what thrives, and tell us more. This input will allow City staff to find the areas of concern, impactful changes, and where residents see Johnston in 20 years. You can also provide feedback by using a mapping tool and by completing a short survey.