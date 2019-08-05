How you can help the El Paso, Dayton shooting victims

In the wake of two mass shootings that left dozens of people dead over the weekend, many people are asking how to help the shooting victims and their families. Here’s what you can do to help the communities of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio:
- Donate blood: LifeServe in central Iowa says that even though there hasn’t been a nationwide plea for blood to help these two communities, you can still give blood to help your local community. Having an adequate blood supply on local shelves helps Iowa communities when tragedy strikes.
- Donate to the Red Cross: money is always the immediate need for victims. You can donate to the American Red Cross right now. The organization has already mobilized staff and volunteers to both cities.
- Donate to charities: The El Paso Community Foundation has set up an online fund to help those impacted by the shooting. The foundation said it will waive administrative fees and pay credit card fees associated with fundraising for the victims, and that it will work with the city of El Paso and the county to disburse funds, according to ABC News.
- Help victims and their families: Operation Hope will be partnering with Sunset and Martin Funeral Homes to assist victim’s families with funeral expenses, according to ABC News affiliate KVIA.