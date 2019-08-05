How you can help the El Paso, Dayton shooting victims

DES MOINES-- Tuesday, families and Beaverdale residents are encouraged to go out on the town and meet their safety officials for National Night Out.

"National Night Out is a national event, it happens the first Tuesday in August across the country, " said Sasha Kamper with the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association. "Studies show that neighborhoods that have public events where neighbors meet and know each other and know their first responders are safer neighbors."