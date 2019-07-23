How you can protect yourself from dating violence

While domestic violence and dating violence can share similar characteristics, there are important differences between the two.

“Many people are afraid and fearful for their lives,” said Director of Domestic Violence Services Lori Rinehart. “What we know is that when a woman or man leaves an abusive partner it’s more dangerous. That’s when most people, actually, are killed.”

If the abuser and victim aren’t living together at the time of conflict, haven’t been married or there aren’t any children involved, that is what is classified as dating violence, according to Rinehart.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of domestic violence, call the Iowa Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-942-0333.