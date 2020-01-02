How you can share your thoughts on Iowa’s proposed hemp production rules

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, hemp plants tower above researchers who tend to them at a research farm in Lexington, Ky. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday, March 26, 2018, he wants to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the controlled substances list that now […]

DES MOINES — The comment period is now open for people to weigh in on new hemp production rules in Iowa, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced.

People can visit the following site to read the proposed rules that will regulate the planting, growing and harvesting of commercial hemp in the state.

Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Leaders said the State of Iowa submitted its proposal hemp production program to the USDA last month. The USDA has 60 days to review and provide feedback.

Officials said it’s not legal to grow, possess, buy or sell hemp in Iowa until the USDA approves the state plan,