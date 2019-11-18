How you can volunteer over the holidays

‘Tis the season of giving back!

How are you planning on giving back to the community?

If you’re fresh out of ideas, look no further. With help from the United Way of Central Iowa, Local 5 gathered a list of ways that you can help out your community:

Adopt a family or a child

Donate canned food

Donate items for food baskets

Donate clothes

Donate toys and books

Help with holiday parties

Help with holiday projects

Provide a feast

Visit the elderly

More opportunities to donate your time, money or items can be found on the United Way’s website.

Here’s the full list of locations in the Des Moines metro that are in need of your help: