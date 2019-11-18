How you can volunteer over the holidays

‘Tis the season of giving back!
How are you planning on giving back to the community?
If you’re fresh out of ideas, look no further. With help from the United Way of Central Iowa, Local 5 gathered a list of ways that you can help out your community:
- Adopt a family or a child
- Donate canned food
- Donate items for food baskets
- Donate clothes
- Donate toys and books
- Help with holiday parties
- Help with holiday projects
- Provide a feast
- Visit the elderly
More opportunities to donate your time, money or items can be found on the United Way’s website.
Here’s the full list of locations in the Des Moines metro that are in need of your help: