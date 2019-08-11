Human trafficking prevention training to take place in Des Moines

DES MOINES — Hotel employees will learn what they can do to prevent human trafficking.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Joni Ernst will join the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the Asian American Hotel Owners Association for the training seminar August 13.

The session will be conducted by Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking (BEST).

Organizers say the first in a series of regional events to train employees and raise national awareness of the industry’s long-standing legacy and commitment to combating human trafficking.

The seminar is being held at the Holiday Inn Des Moines Mercy Campus, 1050 S. 6th Street.