Hundreds of people cited for not wearing life jackets on the Raccoon River

BOONEVILLE — Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officers cited dozens of paddlers on July 6 for no life jackets onboard their kayaks.

The 300 plus paddlers, most in kayaks, some in inner tubes, were floating from the Puckerbrush Access to the Booneville Access on the Raccoon River.

“It’s so important to have a life jacket on or at least available, as small paddling craft can easily tip and throw a paddler into the water,” said Nate Anderson, Iowa DNR conservation officer. “If you are sitting on the life jacket instead of wearing it, it won’t be there when you really need it.”

Safety incidents are on the rise among Iowa paddlers. Forty-seven percent of Iowa’s 19 boating deaths from 2016 through 2018 were paddlers. Four paddlers, not wearing life jackets, died this year.

Iowa law requires a life jacket to be on board all canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. Children 12 and under must wear a life jacket at all times when in a canoe, kayak or on a paddleboard.