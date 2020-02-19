Hy-Vee buys four QuikTrip stores in Des Moines area

DES MOINES — Changes are coming to some convenience stores in Greater Des Moines.
Hy-Vee leaders announced they’ve bought four QuikTrip locations. They will be reopening under the company’s “Fast & Fresh” brand March 20.
The company said the following stores will begin renovations. This includes:
- 11925 University Avenue in Clive
- 9915 Douglas Avenue in Urbandale
- 5169 Merle Hay Road in Johnston
- 7220 Hickman Road in Windsor Heights
The four locations’ hours will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.