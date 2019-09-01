Hy-Vee dietitians to offer free health screenings in September

WEST DES MOINES — Your next trip to Hy-Vee this month could include free screenings for your heart.

The supermarket chain said it will provide those to customers in its eight-state region during the month of September.

Hy-Vee leaders said heart health screening is a combination of measurements and readings about certain health factors that may help in identifying potential risk factors for chronic diseases or conditions, like heart disease, hypertension or diabetes.

Appointments are on a first come, first served basis. The entire screening process typically takes 15 to 20 minutes and all results will be reviewed and received during the screening.

To find local screening dates and locations, click here.