Hy-Vee donation drive to help buy balloons for kids

WEST DES MOINES — Shoppers at Des Moines-area Hy-Vees will soon be able to help brighten the lives of some children.

Beginning August 19, customers can donate between $5 and $20, which will go towards balloons.

The company says the balloons will be delivered to five locations in Greater Des Moines in early September.

The supermarket chain says last year, shoppers donated more than 2,600 balloons, delivered to kids at:

Blank Children’s Hospital

MercyOne Children’s Hospital

ChildServe

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa

Orchard Place

The donation drive runs until August 31.