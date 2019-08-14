Hy-Vee investigating data breach with payment cards

WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee says the company is looking into a data incident involving its payment processing systems.

According to the supermarket chain, they began investigating with the help of cybersecurity firms after they noticed unusual activity with some of their payment systems.

The company says they’re focusing on transactions at some Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants.

Hy-Vee leaders say those locations have different point-of-sale systems than those located inside their grocery stores, drugstores and convenience stores.

Among the restaurants that are affected include Market Grilles, Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates.

Hy-Vee says because the investigation is in its earliest stages, they don’t have additional information to provide right now.

The company has set up a website for more information.