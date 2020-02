DES MOINES — Starting this month, Hy-Vee will no longer operate all of its stores 24 hours a day.

Most “large format” stores will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight every day, according to a company spokesperson, but times vary per location. The Altoona Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations in Altoona and Des Moines will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Be sure to check the hours specific to your Hy-Vee location.