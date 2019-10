WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee has released its findings into a payment card breach this summer.

Company leaders say they identified malware at certain fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and its restaurants, including market grilles and Wahlburgers Hy-Vee owns and operates.

Hy-Vee leaders said some of the incidents go back to December 2018.

For more information on the specific timeline of when payment cards were affected, click here.