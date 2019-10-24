Hy-Vee to install year-round drug take back bins at all of its pharmacies

Hy-Vee will be installing drug take back receptacles in all of its 276 pharmacy locations, the company announced Thursday.

“Installing drug take back receptacles in all of our pharmacies is one more step Hy-Vee is taking toward combatting the opioid epidemic,” Senior Vice President and Chief Health Office Kristin Williams said in a statement.

Hy-Vee’s pharmacies will also, effective immediately, limit the initial quantity of opioids prescribed for treatment of acute pain to seven days, according to a release.

Installation of the drug take back receptacles is expected to be completed by November 7.