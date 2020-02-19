Hy-Vee unveils reasons behind changes to its stores

WEST DES MOINES – In an effort to remain competitive and more efficient, Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee announced more changes to its stores in the coming months.

Among those includes reducing hours of operation, moving 30 store dietitians to the corporate team, and strengthening training and succession planning for store managers.

“The decision to no longer remain open 24 hours a day and move our business hours to align with consumer shopping trends created an opportunity to reorganize both our overnight and daytime stocking procedures,” said Hy-Vee in a statement to the media. “This will make a difference to our customers as the majority of our stocking will be done during times when customers are not shopping, helping to keep our aisles clear of clutter so customers can have a more pleasant shopping experience in our stores. This move also allowed us to reevaluate how we operate our stores so that we can become more efficient. Because of this, Store Directors will be making staffing changes over the upcoming weeks –which could include promotions, reallocations or reductions – to reflect the needs of their individual store.”