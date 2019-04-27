I-235 EB reopened after serious accident Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traffic is being diverted at I-235 EB near 63rd Street, according to Des Moines Police. (Photo Courtesy: Iowa DOT) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traffic is being diverted at I-235 EB near 63rd Street due to a crash near I-235 EB and 42nd Street. (Photo Courtesy: Iowa DOT) [ + - ] Video

A large portion of I-235 Eastbound in Des Moines was closed Saturday afternoon while polce investigated a serious crash.

According to a post from Des Moines Police, I-235 EB was closed from 63rd Street to 42nd Street.

Police say a multi-vehicle crash near the 4200-block of I-235 EB caused the closure.

Local 5 has learned that 2 cars were involved in the accident and 2 people were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police say one of those individuals was thrown from the car and is in serious condition.