I-35/80 to temporarily close this weekend between Douglas Avenue and 86th Street

GRIMES–Work to continue installing girders for the new Urban Loop flyover bridge will require closing Interstate 35/80 to all traffic between Douglas Avenue (Exit 126) and 86th Street (Exit 129) in Urbandale from 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 until the morning of Sunday, Nov. 24, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Grimes construction office.

The Department of Transportation says the full interstate closure is necessary to safely allow the contractor to install two of the four girder lines for the new bridge over the interstate lanes.

The interstate will be reopened to traffic once the girders are secured and traffic can safely pass under them. The remaining two girder lines will be installed under a similar closure in early December.

Here is a map of the DOT’s planned closure: https://www.news.iowadot.gov/files/i-35-80-detourmapnov152019.pdf

Through traffic is encouraged to use the U.S. 65/Iowa 5 bypass or I-235 to most efficiently travel through the Des Moines metro area during the closure. Local traffic will utilize the posted detour on 86th Street and Douglas Avenue through the city of Urbandale. The on- and off-ramps to Iowa 141 (Exit 127) and 100th Street (Exit 128) will also be closed as part of this closure. Law enforcement officers will also be in the area of the closure to monitor traffic and assist with the detour.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.