Local News

I-35 North bound lanes reopened

Cars scattered across I-35

By:

Posted: Feb 25, 2019 06:16 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2019 06:16 PM CST

I-35 North bound lanes reopened

I-35 - Interstate 35 between Ames and the Minnesosta border was an absolute disaster. Due to high winds and blowing snow, many drivers wound up getting stuck in the ditches. Local 5's Rafael Lopez shows us how I-35 north bound lanes have now reopened and how people are responding to the mess. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected