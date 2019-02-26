I-35 North bound lanes reopened
Cars scattered across I-35
I-35 - Interstate 35 between Ames and the Minnesosta border was an absolute disaster. Due to high winds and blowing snow, many drivers wound up getting stuck in the ditches. Local 5's Rafael Lopez shows us how I-35 north bound lanes have now reopened and how people are responding to the mess.
