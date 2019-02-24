I-35 north of Ames, other roads likely to remain closed for Monday morning commute

AMES – The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa State Patrol, has stated that I-35 north of the U.S. 30 interchange at Ames will likely remain closed until Monday morning due to continued blowing and drifting snow.

Additionally, roadways adjacent to I-35 as well as other roadways around the state are impassible due to the dangerous weather conditions. Travel in these conditions can be life-threatening. If you do not need to make a trip, stay off the roadways for your safety.

Commuters and others traveling north and west of Des Moines should expect that travel will be seriously impacted through Monday morning. If you can adjust your trip, it is recommended to do so.

Conditions are life-threatening. If you are in a stranded vehicle, call 911 for assistance. It is extremely dangerous to attempt to remove stranded vehicles at this time. Vehicles should not be removed until weather conditions improve.

The Iowa DOT will issue a notification when I-35 will be safely reopened.