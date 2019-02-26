Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMES - The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa State Patrol, will be reopening northbound Interstate 35 from exit 111 at Ames north to the Minnesota border at 5 pm. Monday.

Officials in both Iowa and Minnesota are coordinating operations and the opening of I-35 to ensure the safety and mobility of drivers moving between the two states.

Most areas of the roadway have not been restored to normal winter driving conditions. Please slow down and use safe winter driving skills.

Travel in these conditions can be life-threatening, If you can adjust your trip, it is recommended to do so. For traveler information anytime, visit www.511ia.org, call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide). Stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter at www.iowadot.com/511/socialmedia.html.