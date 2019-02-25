I-35 southbound reopens Monday at noon while I-35 north remains closed

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMES - The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa State Patrol, will be reopening southbound Interstate 35 from the Northwood exit south at noon on Monday.

Once the interstate opens, winter conditions on the roadway will still make traffic difficult. Please slow down and use caution.

Northbound I-35 will remain closed for the time being. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol are working closely with the Minnesota DOT and Minnesota State Patrol to coordinate the opening of the northbound lanes to assure a safe flow of traffic between the two states. The DOT is hopeful the northbound lanes will be reopened later Monday afternoon.

For large trucks looking for a place to park until the northbound lanes open, please utilize Prairie Meadows in Altoona or Hilton Coliseum in Ames. NOTE: All vehicles must be moved out of the Hilton Coliseum parking lot by 4 p.m. Monday due to the Iowa State University men’s basketball game tonight.