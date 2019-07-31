Iconic steam engine rolling through Iowa

Iowans will be able to see the iconic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 this week.

A comprehensive route map and tour schedule, including No. 4014’s GPS location tracking information is available at upsteam.com. Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.

FULL SCHEDULE: “Big Boy” steam locomotive passes through Iowa

On Wednesday, the train will end the day on East Court Avenue in Des Moines. There, it will be on display for visitors on August 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Thursday, the train is scheduled to make stops in Boone, Carroll, Woodbine, and end the day in Omaha, Nebraska.